Half of Romanians believe PSD-AUR no-confidence motion will worsen things, survey says

Around 48.6% of respondents in the most recent INSCOP Research survey believe that the no-confidence motion backed by the Social Democratic Party and Alliance for the Union of Romanians, which brought down the Bolojan government on May 5, was a useless act that will worsen things in Romania.

Roughly 44% of people believe the action by the two parties was a necessary political act that will improve things in Romania. Around 7.4% do not know or did not answer. PSD and AUR voters, people over 60, those with primary education, and rural residents believe, more than average, that the no-confidence motion against the Bolojan government was a necessary political act that will improve things.

Those who believe the motion was a useless act that will worsen the situation were primarily PNL and USR voters, young people under 30, people with higher education, residents of Bucharest, and those living in large urban areas.

The same survey, conducted between May 11–14, 2026, shows that 74.5% of Romanians are very worried or fairly worried about the current political situation (43.7% say they are very worried, while 30.8% say they are fairly worried).

"Those more worried than the rest of the population about Romania’s current political situation were Save Romania Union voters, women, people over 60, and private-sector employees. Those less or not at all worried were National Liberal Party voters, young people under 30, and state employees,” INSCOP Research showed.

According to the survey, “33.6% of Romanians believe the Bolojan government was removed because it tried to reduce privileges, corruption, and unnecessary spending in the public sector, while 57.8% believe it was removed because of tax increases and poor management of the economic situation.”

Those who believed the Bolojan government was removed because it tried to reduce privileges, corruption, and unnecessary spending were PNL and USR voters, people with higher education, residents of Bucharest and large urban areas, and public sector employees.

PSD and AUR voters, young people under 30, and people with primary education believe, at a higher rate than average, that the government led by Ilie Bolojan was removed because it raised taxes and managed the country’s economic situation poorly, the poll also showed.

“The divide between the electorates of the four main parties is total. 88% of PNL voters and 92% of USR voters believe the motion will worsen things in the country; in contrast, 69% of PSD voters and 74% of AUR voters believe the motion will improve the country’s situation,” said Remus Ștefureac, director of INSCOP Research. He also noted that similar divides exist for the reason for the removal of the government.

“The only aspect on which the electorates of the mentioned parties seem to agree is the very high level of concern about the current political situation: 84% of USR voters, 78% of AUR voters, 75% of PSD voters, and 71% of PNL voters say they are very or fairly worried,” he added.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos|George Calin)