Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Thu, 03/26/2020 - 08:11
Business
Over 0.5 mln Romanians have their labour contracts suspended amid Covid-19 crisis
26 March 2020
A number of 512,188 Romanians employees - or nearly one tenth of the country's total employees, had their labour contracts suspended as of March 25, Wall-Street.ro reported quoting official data from the labour inspectorate.

The number rose from 214.603 as of March 16 - when the state of emergency was declared in the country.

Under the emergency ordinance (OUG) including measures aimed at mitigating the effects of the coronavirus (Covid-19) epidemic, the firms that send their employees into technical unemployment (by suspending their contracts invoking subdued activity) get state subsidies in amount of 75% of the gross wages for 75% of those sent home.

Romania’s Government through the labour bureau (ANOFM) is ready to pay such benefits for one million workers sent into technical unemployment by companies that face problems due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, ANOFM head Victor Picu assured on March 24.

(Photo: Pixabay)

[email protected]

1
 

