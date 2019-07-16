President to decorate Simona Halep with Romania's highest order

Romania’s president Klaus Iohannis will award tennis star Simona Halep with the "Star of Romania” order, the oldest and highest distinction offered by the Romanian state, Mediafax reported.

"Following the extraordinary performance at Wimbledon and as a sign of recognition and appreciation for the whole activity, Romania’s President Klaus Iohannis has decided to award the highest distinction of the Romanian state, the Star of Romania – Knight degree, to athlete Simona Halep,” reads an announcement of the Presidency. The date of the ceremony is to be announced.

Meanwhile, Simona Halep, who returned to Romania on Monday, after her historic performance at Wimbledon, will present her trophy to the fans on Wednesday, July 17, in a ceremony that will take place on Bucharest’s National Arena, the Romanian Tennis Federation announced. The event takes place on July 17, at 19:00.

The Bucharest City Hall will organize the event, but Bucharest mayor Gabriela Firea will not be present. Last year, Firea was booed off stage as she attended a similar event in which Simona Halep presented the trophy won at Roland Garros.

(Photo: Ioan Buda/ Inquam Photos)

[email protected]