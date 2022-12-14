Business

Lithuania's Green Genius builds EUR 8 mln PV park in Romania

14 December 2022
Lithuanian renewable energy company Green Genius is investing EUR 8 mln in a 10MW solar park in Dambovița County as part of its plan to develop a 500MW solar portfolio in the country by 2025.

Work on the solar park, located in Ulmi commune, is expected to begin in the second quarter of 2023.

Green Genius collaborated with local entrepreneurs Daniel Vlasceanu and Ștefan Ene for the project.

"Romania has been on our map for several years as a country with substantial potential for the development of renewable energy sources, so necessary for Europe today," said Filip Sypko, Head of Global Business Development at Green Genius, according to Profit.ro.

Currently, the company is developing renewable energy projects with a total capacity of 180 MW in Romania.

At the beginning of the year, Green Genius, a renewable energy developer, announced that it plans to build in Romania, by 2025, solar photovoltaic plants with a total installed capacity of over 500 MW to generate green energy.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Doric1950/Dreamstime.com)

