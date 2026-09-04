Romania launches EUR 110 mln grant scheme for manufacturing industry

The Ministry of Finance announced on Thursday, September 3, the opening of the application session for financing agreements under an investment incentive mechanism aimed at boosting the production of goods contributing to Romania’s trade deficit in the manufacturing industry.

Companies interested in developing production capacities in Romania will be able to submit applications for financing starting October 15, 2026, through an instrument dedicated to the manufacturing industry.

RON 759 million (EUR 110 million) is available under this session, with projects required to involve initial investments of at least EUR 10 million, equivalent to approximately RON 50 million.

“We have RON 759 million available now, as part of a larger multi-annual programme, and if we have solid projects and demand exceeds the allocated budget, we will analyse the possibility of supplementing the resources. The stake for Romania is to produce more here, export more and build a more competitive industrial base for the coming years,” said interim finance minister Alexandru Nazare.

The financing mechanism is part of the economic recovery programme developed by the Ministry of Finance and approved by GEO No. 8/2026. It targets investments in manufacturing projects in economic sectors that have recorded high import volumes, with the aim of stimulating domestic production and creating new jobs.

The programme has a total budget of RON 5.313 billion, approximately EUR 1.05 billion, and was designed as a multi-annual instrument to develop production capacities in Romania. Financing agreements can be issued during 2026–2032, while the payment of state aid will extend until 2036.

Under the terms of the scheme, companies can choose between a direct grant and a tax credit, depending on the structure of the project and its financing needs.

iulian@romania-insider.com