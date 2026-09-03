Central Romania: British TV producer Charlie Ottley to restore visitor center in village of Şirnea

British television producer Charlie Ottley, who moved permanently to Romania and obtained Romanian citizenship at the end of last year, announced on Thursday, September 3, that he plans to restore the original visitor center in Şirnea, Braşov County, using traditional materials.

The center will become the first English pub and the first guesthouse in a Romanian village, according to the same source.

“We have big news. We are restoring with traditional materials the original visitor centre for Sirnea from back when it was the first touristic village in Romania. It was weeks from total collapse when we bought it. It is now safe and rising from the ruins to become the first English pub and guest house in a Romanian village,” Charley Ottley announced on Facebook.

The guesthouse will be called “Kings Arms” and will be dedicated to “His Majesty King Charles III, for all the love, devotion and support” he has given to “our wonderful country.”

“We look forward to being able to welcome guests in the spring,” Ottley said.

Ottley moved permanently to Romania, to the village of Şirnea, Braşov County, where he bought and completely renovated a traditional farmhouse, where he lives with his partner.

The producer of the documentaries “Wild Carpathia” and “Flavours of Romania” officially became a Romanian citizen at the end of 2025, after a five-year wait. He continues to actively promote Romanian tourism and traditions internationally through his new projects and is directly involved in preserving rural communities in the Braşov area.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Charlie Ottley on Facebook)