European Council president Antonio Costa condemns violations of Romanian airspace by drones

European Council president Antonio Costa said on Thursday, September 3, after a meeting with Romanian president Nicuşor Dan in Bucharest, that the latest violations of Romania’s airspace, as well as incidents involving maritime drones, are deeply concerning.

Costa noted that Romania’s security also means Europe’s security, while collective security is closely linked to the security of the eastern border, including the Black Sea.

“We will continue to stand firmly with Romania, because we understand that the security of Romania is Europe’s security as well. Our unity in supporting Ukraine will not be broken by Russia's attempts to intimidate us or divide us. Here, let me commend Romania’s steadfast support for Ukraine. We must continue to work united for a just and lasting peace,” Costa said, according to the official press release.

The European Council president added that he was grateful for Romania’s support for the Republic of Moldova, as well as for the assistance provided to Ukraine.

“Each enlargement has made Europe stronger politically and economically. It is one of Europe’s most important geopolitical investments. It is an investment in our security, stability and prosperity. What applied to enlargements in the past also applies to the Western Balkans, Ukraine and, of course, Moldova,” Antonio Costa further said.

According to president Nicuşor Dan, Costa is touring European capitals in preparation for the European Council in October. The main subject of the Council, he added, will be the negotiation of the European Union’s future 2028-2034 budget.

“We had an in-depth discussion, especially on this subject. Romania has defined a large part of its position within the position of the Friends of Cohesion group,” he said, referencing the 17 European states that oppose cuts to the EU’s Cohesion Policy fund.

“We want an ambitious European Union budget. We want substantial amounts for the cohesion chapter and the agriculture chapter, precisely to close the gaps between citizens of different European countries. We are very interested in the competitiveness pillar. Here again, we are talking about reducing, or targeting a reduction in, the gap between European countries, and we want companies from less developed European countries, such as Romania, to be able to access competitiveness funds,” president Dan said.

The Romanian head of state noted that compromises must be made regarding the EU budget. “We also discussed, in preparation for the October Council, the European Union enlargement process and, of course, our interest in ensuring that the accession process of the Republic of Moldova continues at a sustained pace,” Nicuşor Dan further said.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: presidency.ro)