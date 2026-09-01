Romania switches to new portal for medical services starting September 1

Starting with September 1, 2026, patients in Romania can access the new “eSănătateaMea” portal to manage their interactions with healthcare providers. The digital services included in the new platform will be gradually rolled out, according to the authorities.

The new portal, integrated into the IT Platform of the Social Health Insurance System, is administered by Romania's National Health Insurance House (CNAS). According to CNAS, the development of the portal aims to simplify the circulation of medical documents, reduce administrative burdens, and facilitate patients' access to the information they need.

Through the platform, insured persons will be able to securely consult data and documents recorded in the public health insurance system, according to official information cited by Digi24.

CNAS head Horațiu Moldovan assured that the new platform has a superior architecture, capable of handling the data flow, having been developed alongside cybersecurity experts.

“The platform cannot crash in the first days because it is already functioning and we have not had any negative signals in recent weeks. We completely changed the hardware and software infrastructure through the PNRR project for resizing, optimization, and standardization. The problems that caused the failures over the past 20 years have been solved. The update was carried out by some of the most important players in the field in Romania, with the support of the most competent state institutions in terms of cybersecurity,” concluded the CNAS president.

A new digital health wallet

The CNAS president described the portal as a “digital health wallet.” According to him, the platform is structured into 12 modules or submodules and was designed so that information can be easily found and consulted.

Among the components presented by the CNAS management was the “My Package” module, intended for the medical history available in the system, as well as a section dedicated to prescriptions and records of their dispensing.

The portal will also include the reimbursement history, through which the patient will be able to check consultations, investigations and other medical services paid for from the National Unique Health Insurance Fund.

Another component, called “My Health Status,” will bring together useful information for health monitoring. At the same time, the “You Are Not Alone” section will provide users with answers to relevant questions about medical services. The system will also contain information concerning providers under contract with health insurance houses.

However, the displayed data should not be confused with a complete archive of all medical documents ever prepared for a person. The information available will depend on what has been recorded and transmitted to CNAS systems, as well as on the operationalization of each module.

Gradual rollout of services

Not all digital services announced as part of the “eSănătateaMea” portal will be available initially. CNAS announced that starting September 1, 2026, the component concerning medical forms will come into use. The component includes the referral form to other clinical specialties or for hospital admission; the referral form for paraclinical investigations; the medical letter; the recommendation for medical care at home; the recommendation for palliative care at home; the care plan for palliative care services at home; the plan for specific physical medicine and rehabilitation procedures; the recommendation for medical devices; and the medical leave certificate.

As such, a referral form issued by a doctor will be available for consultation in the patient's account if the document has been properly transmitted to the system. Eventually, the new portal will allow patients to book appointments with doctors.

The implementation of the new system does not mean that all printed documents will automatically disappear on September 1. The functioning of the new services depends on providers being connected and on the updating of the IT programs they use.

Moreover, the National Health Insurance House reminded healthcare providers who use their own or third-party-developed IT applications of the need to ensure that these are updated and prepared for the use of the new functionalities available through the “eSănătateaMea” portal. For medical forms to be visible in the eSănătateaMea portal, the third-party applications used by providers must be appropriately adapted.

Healthcare providers will be required to use this component starting in the fourth quarter of 2026, namely during October-December. Until then, a pilot project must be carried out to operationalize the service.

How to use the portal

Patients will need a secure account to consult their medical data and documents available in “eSănătateaMea.” CNAS president Horațiu Moldovan explained that users' identities will be able to be verified through ROeID, the official digital identity system administered by the Authority for the Digitalization of Romania.

To create a ROeID digital identity, the user must install the application on a mobile phone (Android or IOS) and complete the enrollment procedure. According to the official information published by ROeID, this stage involves entering personal data, photographing the identity card, taking a selfie, and recording audio-video sequences through which the identity of the applicant is verified. Approval usually takes between 24 and 72 working hours, but the period may increase during periods with a large number of requests.

After the digital identity is validated, ROeID can be used for authentication in public services that have integrated this system.

Importantly, registration with “eSănătateaMea” will not be mandatory. People who do not use a smartphone, do not have internet access, or do not wish to use the portal will continue to be able to interact with the healthcare system through the usual procedures, according to CNAS management.

The “eSănătateaMea” is also designed to work in sync with the new electronic identity card. The latter will serve as the national social health insurance card, replacing it in the end.

“We can get rid of the health insurance card. We go to the Population Records Office and change our ID card and get the new electronic identity card, which also becomes a health insurance card. Let's be clear: it does not store any information either for the health component or for the other component, except for a digital signature and a few facilities that allow communication with the Population Records Office,” CNAS president Horațiu Moldovan said.

radu@romania-insider.com

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