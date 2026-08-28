Romania clears EUR 109 mln in grants for industrial energy efficiency

Romania’s Ministry of Energy has approved seven projects with a total investment value of approximately EUR 290 million under a programme supporting the modernisation of industrial installations and improvements in energy efficiency, the ministry said on August 26. The projects will receive almost EUR 109 million in state grants.

The projects were selected under the programme “Support for the modernisation of EU ETS installations at BAT level, to increase energy efficiency”, financed through the Modernisation Fund’s Key Programme No. 7 for energy efficiency in industrial installations covered by the EU Emissions Trading System, or EU ETS, Ziarul Financiar reported.

The programme supports investments in industrial installations and equipment, as well as systems for modernising and monitoring equipment and optimising energy consumption by companies covered by the EU ETS.

A total of 11 beneficiaries submitted projects worth EUR 384.30 million, requesting state aid of EUR 165.3 million, according to the Ministry of Energy.

Following the evaluation and selection process, seven projects were approved for financing. Their combined investment value is approximately EUR 290 million, while the approved state aid amounts to EUR 108.86 million.

The programme is intended to support industrial companies in upgrading equipment and improving energy performance while meeting the environmental and emissions requirements applicable to installations covered by the EU ETS.

The approved projects represent the selected portion of the applications submitted under the funding procedure, with four projects not receiving financing in the current selection round.

iulian@romania-insider.com