Capital markets

EBRD completes exit from Romania’s Digi Communications

04 September 2026

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The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) announced that it has exited its investment in Romanian telecommunications group Digi Communications (BVB: DIGI). The transaction completes the EBRD’s divestment from Digi, following partial sales carried out in 2024, 2025 and 2026.

The EBRD acquired a 3.25% stake in Digi in 2017, when the Bank participated in the company’s initial public offering (IPO) on the Bucharest Stock Exchange.

The Bank on September 3 sold shares accounting for 1.21% of the company’s total share capital. 

Digi's market capitalisation on September 3 was RON 18 billion (EUR 3.4 billion) after the price of its shares rose by 117% y/y.

The EBRD acquired its initial stake in Digi in 2017, when the Bank participated in the company’s initial public offering (IPO) on the Bucharest Stock Exchange. It supported one of Romania’s largest private-sector IPOs, helping Digi transition into a listed company. The Bank’s investment enhanced stock liquidity and supported the market capitalisation of the Bucharest Stock Exchange, contributing to its broader development. This enabled the stock exchange to be promoted to FTSE Secondary Emerging Market status in 2020.

Over the course of EBRD’s holding period, Digi consolidated its position in Romania and reached its target of a 25 per cent free float on the BSE.

The group has also expanded its international footprint with operations in Spain, Italy, Portugal and Belgium. It has recently successfully completed the IPO of its subsidiary Digi Spain, with strong demand from international and domestic institutional investors.

Digi is a provider of telecommunications services in Romania, Spain, Italy, Portugal and Belgium. Its services include pay-TV, fixed and mobile internet and data, fixed-line and mobile telephony, and fibre connectivity.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Digi)

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Capital markets

EBRD completes exit from Romania’s Digi Communications

04 September 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) announced that it has exited its investment in Romanian telecommunications group Digi Communications (BVB: DIGI). The transaction completes the EBRD’s divestment from Digi, following partial sales carried out in 2024, 2025 and 2026.

The EBRD acquired a 3.25% stake in Digi in 2017, when the Bank participated in the company’s initial public offering (IPO) on the Bucharest Stock Exchange.

The Bank on September 3 sold shares accounting for 1.21% of the company’s total share capital. 

Digi's market capitalisation on September 3 was RON 18 billion (EUR 3.4 billion) after the price of its shares rose by 117% y/y.

The EBRD acquired its initial stake in Digi in 2017, when the Bank participated in the company’s initial public offering (IPO) on the Bucharest Stock Exchange. It supported one of Romania’s largest private-sector IPOs, helping Digi transition into a listed company. The Bank’s investment enhanced stock liquidity and supported the market capitalisation of the Bucharest Stock Exchange, contributing to its broader development. This enabled the stock exchange to be promoted to FTSE Secondary Emerging Market status in 2020.

Over the course of EBRD’s holding period, Digi consolidated its position in Romania and reached its target of a 25 per cent free float on the BSE.

The group has also expanded its international footprint with operations in Spain, Italy, Portugal and Belgium. It has recently successfully completed the IPO of its subsidiary Digi Spain, with strong demand from international and domestic institutional investors.

Digi is a provider of telecommunications services in Romania, Spain, Italy, Portugal and Belgium. Its services include pay-TV, fixed and mobile internet and data, fixed-line and mobile telephony, and fibre connectivity.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Digi)

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