Romanian-made watch enters major watchmaking competition Grand Prix d’Horlogerie de Genève

A watch created in Târgu Mureș, central Romania, is set to take part in Grand Prix d’Horlogerie de Genève 2026, one of the most important watchmaking competitions in the world.

Grand Prix d’Horlogerie de Genève is considered one of the major benchmarks of contemporary watchmaking and is frequently dubbed the “Oscar of watchmaking.” Every year, the competition brings together creations by renowned manufacturers and independent watchmakers from around the world.

The 2026 edition marks the first year with Romanian participation in the competition. Genesis, the watch created by Romanian watchmaker Alin Constantin Mureșan and entered in the competition, is inspired by the vaults of Transylvanian fortifications and local craftsmanship.

The Genesis dial is inspired by the vaults and arches of Transylvanian fortifications. The brass piece was processed, engraved, finished, and colored in the workshop in Târgu Mureș. The hands of the watch were also made in the same place. Their shape refers to the weapons that defended the fortresses and fortifications of Transylvania, while the finish was designed to reproduce the shine of the metal. The strap is made by a Transylvanian artisan. The watch uses a Swiss movement, according to the same source.

The model is entered in the Challenge category and brings international attention to Romanian independent watchmaking. For Alin Constantin Mureșan, founder of Constantime Watches, participation in Geneva is also a way of making elements related to Romania's history and identity known around the world.

“We have many things in Romania, and especially in Transylvania, that deserve to be shown to the world: architecture, symbols, crafts and stories. I don't just want to make watches in Romania. I want them to speak about Romania,” he said.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: press release)