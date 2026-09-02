Romanian PM discusses regional security in phone calls with NATO chief, Ukrainian counterpart

Romania’s interim prime minister Ilie Bolojan discussed regional security and the war in Ukraine in separate phone calls with NATO secretary general Mark Rutte and Ukrainian prime minister Sergii Koretskyi on Tuesday, September 1. The conversations also covered drone incursions, allied deployments in Romania, and potential joint Romanian-Ukrainian defence projects.

During his discussion with Mark Rutte, Ilie Bolojan highlighted the need for NATO to “maintain its focus on the Eastern Flank and the Black Sea,” including by deploying allied capabilities in Romania.

The call came amid an increase in drone incursions into Romania’s maritime area and airspace. Thus, Bolojan and Rutte also addressed the security of navigation in the Black Sea.

The Romanian government said the discussion reaffirmed the country’s commitment to strengthening security on NATO’s Eastern Flank and supporting Ukraine against Russian aggression.

Meanwhile, in his call with Sergii Koretskyi, prime minister Bolojan reaffirmed Romania’s “solidarity and support for Ukraine” and expressed appreciation for “the sacrifices made by the Ukrainian people.”

“Romania will continue to support Ukraine both bilaterally and within NATO, the European Union and the Coalition of the Willing,” the government said.

The two prime ministers discussed strengthening security and defence cooperation through joint defence industry projects and the opportunities offered by the EU’s SAFE program. Romania and Ukraine are considering projects involving drone production and infrastructure intended to improve connectivity between the two countries.

Cross-border transport infrastructure was another focus of the talks. The Pașcani-Suceava-Siret road project, which would strengthen Romania’s connection with Ukraine, could be developed through SAFE, while the officials also discussed completing the Sighetu Marmației border crossing.

Ilie Bolojan and Sergii Koretskyi additionally addressed energy cooperation, the transit of Ukrainian goods, and ongoing energy interconnection projects.

The Romanian prime minister also stressed the importance of continuing dialogue about the Romanian community in Ukraine and finding solutions to its requests. The two officials agreed to maintain close cooperation and advance projects of mutual interest.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Guvernul României)