Romania's first digital identity wallet to launch in January 2027

ROWallet, Romania's first digital identity wallet, was officially announced by the Ministry of Internal Affairs on Tuesday, September 1. The app will be available starting next year on iPhone and Android and will allow users to store official documents on their phones.

ROWallet promises to become an essential tool for citizens and residents, according to the ministry. “The idea is simple: ROWallet will function as a digital wallet in which the user can add documents originating from official sources, following an initial identity verification with the electronic identity card,” the institution said, cited by Libertatea.

Romania’s digital wallet was adapted after RoEUDIW, the open-source solution developed by Germany, the government announced this June. However, all personal data will be stored exclusively on the national infrastructure.

The installation process is straightforward. First, the user downloads the official ROWallet application once it becomes available. Then they confirm their identity “through a secure enrollment process, using the electronic identity card.” After enrollment, the user can add their digital documents, which are issued directly by the institutions that issue them. Finally, when a service requests certain information, the user decides what exactly to transmit.

When a public or private institution requests certain information, the user will be free to choose what data they want to share, without having to disclose the entire document. For example, to prove that they are over 18, the user can transmit only this information, without providing their full date of birth.

ROWallet also promises reduced bureaucracy, removing the need to present physical copies of documents. Moreover, access to the application is protected through authentication methods such as PIN, fingerprint, or facial recognition, increasing security. If the phone is lost or stolen, the digital wallet can be deactivated, and the data can be recovered on another device through a secure authentication process.

The application also uses advanced certification mechanisms to verify the validity of documents and the identity of entities requesting information.

According to the authorities, ROWallet has the potential to transform the way Romanians interact with institutions and companies. For example, the process of signing documents, accessing banking services, or interacting with public authorities will become much simpler and faster, directly from the phone. Moreover, documents and digital identity in ROWallet will be recognized in all European Union member states.

“It is important that the data will be stored locally on the phone, and the application provider will not have access to it. In addition, users will be able to access a history of the data shared to know exactly what information was transmitted and to whom,” the MAI's official statement said.

Although the project has been officially launched, the application is not yet available for download. The first test version is scheduled to be available on October 31, 2026, followed by a restricted beta stage on December 22, 2026. The official launch of the final version, ROWallet v1, is scheduled for January 14, 2027.

At this time, interested users can visit the project's official website, where more information and documentation are available. According to the MAI, the success of ROWallet will depend on cooperation with public and private institutions, which could adopt the system to reduce bureaucracy and improve access to services.

The ministry underlined that ROWallet is an optional solution, allowing users to choose between traditional and digital methods for managing documents.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: MAI on Facebook)