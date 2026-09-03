Romania selects Cristian Mungiu’s Cannes winner ‘Fjord’ for 2027 Oscars

Romania selected Cristian Mungiu’s Cannes-winning film Fjord as its submission for Best International Feature Film at the 2027 Academy Awards. The selection committee chose the film unanimously, the Romanian Film Center (CNC) announced.

Written and directed by Mungiu, Fjord premiered in the official competition at the Cannes Film Festival, where it won the Palme d’Or. It also received the FIPRESCI Prize, the Prize of the Ecumenical Jury, the Prix de la Citoyenneté, and the François Chalais Prize.

The film follows a Romanian-Norwegian couple, played by Sebastian Stan and Renate Reinsve, who move with their children to a remote fjord village in Norway. After befriending a neighboring family, cultural tensions and disagreements over education and values begin to emerge between the two households.

The cast also includes Adrian Titieni, Alin Panc, Giulia Nahmany, and Ana Bodea. The cinematography is by Tudor Vladimir Panduru, editing by Mircea Olteanu, and production design by Simona Pădurețu.

Fjord is a co-production between Romania, France, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, and Finland. Mobra Films produced it in partnership with Why Not Productions, Eye Eye Pictures, Film i Väst, Filmgate Films, Garagefilm International, Snowglobe, Aamu Film Company, and France 3 Cinéma.

The film was released in France on August 19 and is scheduled to arrive in Romanian cinemas this winter. Goodfellas handles international sales, while Neon Rated is distributing it in the United States.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is expected to announce the shortlist on December 15, 2026, followed by the final nominations on January 21, 2027. The 99th Academy Awards ceremony is scheduled for March 14 in Los Angeles.

Cristian Mungiu previously won the Palme d’Or in 2007 for 4 Months, 3 Weeks and 2 Days. His other Cannes distinctions include Best Screenplay for Beyond the Hills in 2012 and Best Director for Graduation in 2016. His debut feature, Occident, premiered in the Directors’ Fortnight section at Cannes in 2002, while R.M.N. competed in the festival’s official selection in 2022.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/fjordthefilm)