Communication agency Graffiti Plus signs funding contract for listing on Bucharest Stock Exchange's AeRO market

Graffiti Plus (GRF+), active in Romania's communication consulting market, has signed the contract for the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) funding for its listing on the AeRO market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB).

GRF+ is also preparing to launch the private financing round it is conducting as a first step toward its debut on the capital market, it said. The capital raised will be used to accelerate growth starting in 2026.

In the coming weeks, the company will follow a series of steps in line with the PNRR funding initiation procedure, while simultaneously completing preparations for the offer addressed to investors invited to participate in the private financing round.

The round will launch shortly, when GRF+ will open its shareholding to "early adopter" investors, who will have preferential terms for their equity packages. In the first quarter of 2026, the company will proceed with its technical listing on the AeRO market.

GRF+ has been active on the local market for more than 25 years. It is the first in its industry to join the Bucharest Stock Exchange as a way to finance its growth.

The company expects to end 2025 with a turnover above EUR 10 million and a team of more than 70 consultants, it said.

GRF+'s current business model includes the development of an ecosystem of affiliated companies with complementary specializations, in which GRF+ holds relevant equity stakes and which can bring additional value to the projects delivered for clients.

GRF's clients operate across a range of industries such as food, drinks and consumer goods (a 30% share in the company's revenues in H1 of 2025), technology (27%), finance- banking and consultancy (10%), retail (21%), health (9%), energy (1%), and sport, media & entertainment (2%).

"Graffiti Plus is among the first companies in Romania to use the Stock Exchange listing opportunity offered through the National Recovery and Resilience Plan […] We submitted the application with confidence, understanding that the approval process would involve a more extensive pathway, given the new nature of the exercise. We are pleased to contribute to this process and, in doing so, help pave the way for future issuers," said Bogdan Tomoiagă, chairman of the board of GRF+.

"So far, Graffiti Plus's development has followed an organic model focused on creating value for clients, colleagues, and shareholders. We aim to use the newly raised capital to accelerate growth through three strategic investment directions that enable both expansion into new markets and stronger returns: sports marketing, pharma & healthcare, and data-driven influencer marketing. These are three markets showing impressive growth locally, regionally, and globally. We have already begun investing and delivering results, which gives us strong confidence in the next stage of scaling. In addition, the new investment will naturally support technology adoption and data integration, enabling the agency's next leap into the emerging AI-driven economy," Irina Ciocan-Stănescu, CEO of Graffiti Plus, explained.

(Photos: Graffiti Plus)

