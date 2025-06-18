Romanian mobile accessories retailer Contakt plans IPO on BVB’s AeRO market

Contakt, a Romanian mobile accessories retailer operating a nationwide network of 245 stores, has announced plans to list on the AeRO market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange this fall.

Roughly 10% of the company’s share capital will be made available to investors during the IPO, with a gradual increase in free float to 30-40% forthcoming. The funds raised will be used to support the company’s international expansion strategy, improve share liquidity, and prepare for a potential transfer to the regulated market.

For 2025, the company projects revenues of RON 138 million (EUR 27.4 million) and a conservative EBITDA estimate of around RON 22 million (EUR 4.37 million), up from RON 20.2 million (EUR 4 million) in 2024. Contakt closed 2024 with nearly RON 130 million (EUR 25.8 million) in revenue and a net profit margin above 12%, exceeding the average for the specialized retail sector.

The listing plan was met with interest from investors in the Banat region, with a series of investor and analyst meetings set to continue in Cluj-Napoca, Sibiu, and Bucharest in the coming period. By entering the capital market, Contakt aims to better leverage expansion opportunities both domestically and abroad, including through future capital raises. In addition, the company plans to maintain a predictable and attractive dividend policy, consistent with its approach in recent years, allowing investors to benefit from both growth potential and recurring distributions.

Contakt is currently eyeing external markets such as Poland, the Czech Republic, Serbia, and Hungary for expansion.

“This listing is a natural step in our strategy for regional consolidation and expansion. We have shown that we can build an efficient, scalable, and profitable model in a competitive market, and we now want to allow investors to take part in this growth trajectory,” said Manuel Iana, CEO of Contakt.

Trading of the company’s shares on the AeRO market is expected in the latter part of 2025, depending on market conditions. In the event of an unfavorable environment, the company is considering postponing the process to the first half of next year. Management notes that all administrative and strategic preparations for the listing have been completed, and that the timing decision will depend solely on market dynamics.

(Photo source: press release)