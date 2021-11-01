Romania's Govt. prolongs fiscal facility for individuals and firms

Romanian taxpayers, natural and legal persons, can apply for the restructuring of their overdue tax debts accumulated from the beginning of the state of emergency (March 16) until the end of 2020 by the end of March this year.

Previously, the taxpayers could restructure their overdue debts accumulated until July 31 only by December 2020.

Recipients of this facility will have their dues restructured under a simplified procedure that stipulates an interest rate half the normal one charged by the Government under the standard restructuring procedure.

The regulations for the extended tax facilities, included in the emergency ordinance (OUG) 226/2020, were published on December 31.

Under another prolonged facility, the tax collection agency ANAF will accept VAT refund requests with ex-post inspection until the end of March.

(Photo source: Sarinya Pinngam/Dreamstime.com)