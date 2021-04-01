Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

Business

Romanians can further defer bank loan repayment

04 January 2021
Romanians can prolong the loan repayment moratorium after the end of 2020, but the total moratorium period should not exceed nine months, according to an emergency ordinance passed by the Government on December 30.

Bank debtors were granted such a facility after the coronavirus crisis broke last spring.

Over half a million of them have relied on this facility to defer payments on loans totaling RON 42 billion (EUR 8.6 bln, 15% of the total stock of bank loans).

Debtors who haven't applied for this facility can do it now, prime minister Florin Citu announced as he presented the text of the ordinance, Digi24 reported.

Natural or legal persons must have experienced a decline of at least 25% in their incomes or revenues in the past three months before applying for this facility, compared to the previous year.

Applications are accepted by March 15 and should be processed by the end of March.

Under the loan repayment moratorium, the interest on principal incurred during the moratorium period is repaid with a zero interest rate over 60 months in equal installments.

