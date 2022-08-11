RO Govt. clears EUR 150 mln project for connecting Brasov Airport to the rail network

The Government approved, on August 10, the technical-economic indicators regarding a RON 739 mln (EUR 150 mn) project aimed at refurbishing and modernising a railway line in order to link the new airport Brasov-Ghimbav International Airport to the national railway network, Economica.net reported.

The project is supposed to be completed within 24 months.

The railway route is located in Braşov county and has a length of 21.5 km.

The investment involves the doubling of the railway line Bartolomeu - Ghimbav - Codlea and the electrification of the railway line Braşov - Codlea.

The project is financed from non-refundable external funds, through the Transport Operational Program (POT), from the state budget through the budget of the Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure and from the National Railway Company's own revenues.

(Photo: Aeroportul International Brasov Facebook Page)

andrei@romania-insider.com