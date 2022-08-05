Brașov’s public transport operator, RATBV, will introduce a special bus route featuring an open double-decker bus.

The new bus is dedicated to visits to the historic center of Brașov, as well as the Belvedere area of touristic Poiana Brașov, according to B1.

The full length of the course is 18.4 km, lasts 60 minutes overall, and has six stops. The price of one trip is RON 6 (EUR 1.22).

There is also a subscription meant for tourists, which allows them to get off the bus at every station and visit before getting back on. The subscription costs RON 12 (EUR 2.44).

The bus route runs from Monday to Friday between 4 PM and 9 PM, and on weekends between 2 PM and 9 PM.

Tourists who go on the first trip on Saturday will be accompanied by a guide who will unveil some of Brașov’s secrets to them.

(Photo source: Primăria Municipiului Braşov)