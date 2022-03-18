Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 03/18/2022 - 08:50
Business

Romania's Govt. to cap energy prices for households under emergency ordinance

18 March 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Romanian Government published on March 17 the emergency ordinance that regulates the energy (electricity, natural gas) prices for households over the next twelve months and is expected to endorse it on March 18 despite the criticism expressed by the Social Democratic Party (PSD), Digi24 reported.

Compared to the scheme in force since last November, the capped natural gas price is guaranteed for households irrespective of their monthly consumption.

For the non-household customers, the natural gas price is capped at a slightly higher level (RON 370 per MWh compared to RON 310 per MWh in the case of the households) and will apply to legal entities with an annual consumption of up to 50,000 MWh in 2021, according to the document.

The limit is rather high, given that, according to the official regulated classification, the largest industrial consumers of gas are considered to be those with annual consumption between 28,000 and 280,000 MWh.

Capping the prices will cost the budget some RON 40 bln (EUR 8 bln) in April-December this year alone, PSD claims in an internal note quoted by Economedia.ro.

The Government, however, seeks to offset the expenditures with an 80% tax on the profits generated by the electricity producers selling their output at a price larger than RON 300 per MWh. 

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Methaphum Thongbun/Dreamstime.com)

Read next

Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at iulian@romania-insider.com. 

 

Submitted by iuliane on Tue, 03/15/2022 - 08:17
15 March 2022
Business
Romanian PM Ciuca confirms plans to cap energy prices for households over next year
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 03/18/2022 - 08:50
Business

Romania's Govt. to cap energy prices for households under emergency ordinance

18 March 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Romanian Government published on March 17 the emergency ordinance that regulates the energy (electricity, natural gas) prices for households over the next twelve months and is expected to endorse it on March 18 despite the criticism expressed by the Social Democratic Party (PSD), Digi24 reported.

Compared to the scheme in force since last November, the capped natural gas price is guaranteed for households irrespective of their monthly consumption.

For the non-household customers, the natural gas price is capped at a slightly higher level (RON 370 per MWh compared to RON 310 per MWh in the case of the households) and will apply to legal entities with an annual consumption of up to 50,000 MWh in 2021, according to the document.

The limit is rather high, given that, according to the official regulated classification, the largest industrial consumers of gas are considered to be those with annual consumption between 28,000 and 280,000 MWh.

Capping the prices will cost the budget some RON 40 bln (EUR 8 bln) in April-December this year alone, PSD claims in an internal note quoted by Economedia.ro.

The Government, however, seeks to offset the expenditures with an 80% tax on the profits generated by the electricity producers selling their output at a price larger than RON 300 per MWh. 

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Methaphum Thongbun/Dreamstime.com)

Read next

Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at iulian@romania-insider.com. 

 

Submitted by iuliane on Tue, 03/15/2022 - 08:17
15 March 2022
Business
Romanian PM Ciuca confirms plans to cap energy prices for households over next year
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

17 March 2022
Photo
Romanian photo of the day: “Toys’ bridge” between Romania and Ukraine
14 March 2022
Music
Romanian song of the day: Smiley – Purtat de vant
14 March 2022
Photo
Weekly overview in pictures: Bucharest ups capacity to accommodate Ukrainian refugees | Covid-19 restrictions lifted | U.S. VP Kamala Harris visits Romania
14 March 2022
Business
Ford transfers Romanian factory to Turkish partner Ford Otosan, announces electric models to be built in Craiova
10 March 2022
Social
Non-profit opens call center for Ukrainian refugees in Romania
09 March 2022
Business
Romania prepares to introduce optional four-day working week
07 March 2022
Social
More than 261,000 Ukrainians entered Romania since the start of the war, and over half have already left the country
04 March 2022
Social
COVID-19: Romania will end state of alert and start lifting pandemic restrictions