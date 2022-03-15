Romanian PM Ciuca confirms plans to cap energy prices for households over next year

Romanian prime minister Nicolae Ciuca announced on Monday, March 14, that Romania will ask the European Union for all the structural and cohesion funds left not used from previous multiannual budgets to be used for economic support measures, G4media.ro reported.

He also confirmed that this week, the Government would adopt the cap and subsidy scheme for electricity and gas prices for one year, starting in April.

He announced that all households consuming up to 100 kWh per month would pay RON 0.68 per kWh, and those consuming between 100 and 300 kWh would pay RON 0.8 per kWh. For natural gas, the price charged for households will be RON 0.31 per kWh.

With the exception of large consumers, who will have dedicated state aid packages, all Romanian companies will benefit from a fixed price, for electricity, of RON 1 per kWh, VAT included, and RON 0.37 per kWh of gas, VAT included.

