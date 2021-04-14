Romania's Govt. to evaluate ministries’ performance every quarter

The Romanian Government's secretary-general will monitor, with the support of the National Forecast and Strategy Commission (CNSP), each ministry's activity every quarter, in connection to the ruling strategy, under a document to be discussed by the Government in its April 14 meeting.

De facto, prime minister Florin Citu will be able to evaluate each minister within a more or less open and objective procedure, more likely not to be subject to or suspected of political bias.

The evaluation will be carried based on the documents submitted by individual ministries and the roadmap included in the ruling strategy or subsequent documents, Hotnews.ro reported.

"Such an exercise is extremely useful because it will provide a detailed picture and a solid basis for analysis of all government activity, thus facilitating the efficient and expeditious decision-making process. It will also create an inter-ministerial framework for dialogue and reflection for substantiation of public policies, as well as quantification of macroeconomic impact," states the memorandum subject to the Government's approval on April 14.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Gov.ro)