Romania’s Govt. promises to send 2023 budget planning to lawmakers by December 9

The Government will most likely send the draft state budget law to the Parliament for debate on December 9, Romanian finance minister Adrian Caciu said in an interview broadcast by Digi24 on November 23, News.ro reported.

Currently, the ongoing talks about the minimum statutory wage are keeping the Executive from completing the planning for next year’s budget.

Prime minister Nicolae Ciuca explained in early November that this year, the budget planning would be based on “programs” to be drafted by each minister and to be followed next year. This is why the process of elaborating the budget planning for the entire budget takes more time.

(Photo source: Gov.ro)