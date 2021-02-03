Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 03/02/2021 - 07:47
Capital markets

Romania’s Govt. launches new bond offer on the Bucharest Stock Exchange

02 March 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania's Government will carry out a new Treasury bill offer on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) between March 1 and March 19.

The offer is part of the Fidelis program, under which the Government managed to raise RON 4.74 bln (nearly EUR 1 bln) to the public budget in 2020.

The new offer of government bonds under the Fidelis program includes bonds denominated in RON with 1-year and 3-yrs maturity and euros with 5-yrs maturity.

The annual coupons attached to the local currency bonds are 2.85% (1-yr bond) and 3.1% (3-yrs bond), while the 5-yrs bonds denominated in euros will pay a 1.55% yearly coupon.

The bonds will then be listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange and will start trading on March 25, 2021.

"We are talking about a very low-risk placement which, once listed, offers investors flexibility in managing their money, allowing them to sell whenever they want, or buy more. This flexibility is already visible in the trading volumes of the Fidelis government securities issued last year, with investors trading them daily," said Adrian Tanase, Bucharest Stock Exchange CEO.

The offer targets exclusively individual investors (including non-residents), and the minimum subscription value is RON 5,000 for the RON issues or EUR 1,000 for the EUR issue.

A syndicate made of BT Capital Partners (Lead Manager), Banca Transilvania, BCR, and BRD manages the bond offer, but the investors can participate through any brokerage firm or bank that is authorized to operate on the Bucharest Stock Exchange.

According to the Romanian legislation in force, the interests and capital gains from holding and trading government bonds issued by the Finance Ministry are non-taxable income.

The Finance Ministry has also launched a new bond offer for the general population under the Tezaur program. The bonds issued under this program can be bought through the Treasury's offices or the Romanian Post and are not tradable.

(Photo: Diana Oros/ Inquam Photos)

[email protected]

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 10/15/2020 - 11:35
15 October 2020
Business
Biggest 100 companies in Romania generate a quarter of the country’s business - full list
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 03/02/2021 - 07:47
Capital markets

Romania’s Govt. launches new bond offer on the Bucharest Stock Exchange

02 March 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania's Government will carry out a new Treasury bill offer on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) between March 1 and March 19.

The offer is part of the Fidelis program, under which the Government managed to raise RON 4.74 bln (nearly EUR 1 bln) to the public budget in 2020.

The new offer of government bonds under the Fidelis program includes bonds denominated in RON with 1-year and 3-yrs maturity and euros with 5-yrs maturity.

The annual coupons attached to the local currency bonds are 2.85% (1-yr bond) and 3.1% (3-yrs bond), while the 5-yrs bonds denominated in euros will pay a 1.55% yearly coupon.

The bonds will then be listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange and will start trading on March 25, 2021.

"We are talking about a very low-risk placement which, once listed, offers investors flexibility in managing their money, allowing them to sell whenever they want, or buy more. This flexibility is already visible in the trading volumes of the Fidelis government securities issued last year, with investors trading them daily," said Adrian Tanase, Bucharest Stock Exchange CEO.

The offer targets exclusively individual investors (including non-residents), and the minimum subscription value is RON 5,000 for the RON issues or EUR 1,000 for the EUR issue.

A syndicate made of BT Capital Partners (Lead Manager), Banca Transilvania, BCR, and BRD manages the bond offer, but the investors can participate through any brokerage firm or bank that is authorized to operate on the Bucharest Stock Exchange.

According to the Romanian legislation in force, the interests and capital gains from holding and trading government bonds issued by the Finance Ministry are non-taxable income.

The Finance Ministry has also launched a new bond offer for the general population under the Tezaur program. The bonds issued under this program can be bought through the Treasury's offices or the Romanian Post and are not tradable.

(Photo: Diana Oros/ Inquam Photos)

[email protected]

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 10/15/2020 - 11:35
15 October 2020
Business
Biggest 100 companies in Romania generate a quarter of the country’s business - full list
Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

01 March 2021
Capital markets
Romanian farm supplies retailer’s listing on Bucharest Stock Exchange makes new millionaire
01 March 2021
RI +
Urban Cultor: Bucharest project bets on urban gardening’s potential, works to get city residents to compost
22 February 2021
Capital markets
Romanian IT group Bittnet's shares added to FTSE Russel indices
22 February 2021
RI +
Fifteen large multinationals change their country managers in Romania in less than two months
19 February 2021
Business
Romanian fintech startup iFactor raises EUR 700,000 on London-based crowdfunding platform Seedrs
19 February 2021
Business
Former Romanian billionaire Ioan Niculae gets final five-year jail sentence for corruption
18 February 2021
Entertainment
Wild Danube: Wild Carpathia series producer Charlie Ottley starts work on new movie
17 February 2021
RI +
Two Swiss investors make premium Angus beef in the green meadows of Transylvania