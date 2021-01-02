Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Mon, 02/01/2021 - 08:08
Business

RO Govt. abandons plans to extend Bucharest subway line to the airport

01 February 2021
The Romanian Government's public procurement office (ANAP) rejected the documents drafted to extend Bucharest's subway line M6 from Baneasa to Otopeni, where the city's main airport is located.

Furthermore, transport minister Catalin Drula has repeatedly argued in favor of using the resources to complete the M5 subway line, which crosses Bucharest west to east, instead of financing the extension of the M6 line to Otopeni, Economica.net reported.

The region toward the airport is not densely populated, and the ridership would not justify such an expensive project, Drula argued.

When he was in opposition, Drula said that the Otopeni Metro project is a "white elephant".

"I mean, it's very expensive, it's in a low-density area, and it's not very economical. It's more like a 'white elephant' project, which is a very big investment that doesn't pay off and stays unused," the USR deputy Catalin Drula said in the past. Unlike the Baneasa-Otopeni section, the project for the section of M6 that links Baneasa to the subway network goes ahead.

"The procurement procedure for the design and execution of the section between 1 May station (existing) and Tokyo (in Baneasa) is in progress, and the technical tenders are under review. Unless the procedure is challenged, the execution contract will be signed in the second quarter of this year," the subway operator Metrorex says.

(Photo: Andrei Gabriel Stanescu/ Dreamstime)

[email protected]

18 December 2020
Four bidders line up for EUR 600 mln subway line project in Bucharest
18 December 2020
Four bidders line up for EUR 600 mln subway line project in Bucharest
