Four bidders line up for EUR 600 mln subway line project in Bucharest

Four associations of companies have submitted bids for constructing the first section (1 Mai - Tokyo) of the subway line M6 linking Bucharest's airport to the central train station, representatives of the subway operator Metrorex announced, Economica.net reported.

The selection process began in March 2019. Ten bidders initially expressed interest.

The companies that want to win the contract for the first section of the M6 line, and submitted offers by the December 2 deadline, come from countries such as Turkey, China, Russia, Spain, and Italy.

The total investment for building the first segment of M6 is EUR 609 million, of which EUR 518 mln represents the EU contribution through the Cohesion Fund under the Large Infrastructure Operational Program for the programming period 2014-2020. The investment is part of the Transport and Energy Networks priority.

The European Union will not finance the second section of M6, between Tokyo station and Bucharest airport.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Metrorex)