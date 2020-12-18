Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 12/18/2020 - 08:33
Business

Four bidders line up for EUR 600 mln subway line project in Bucharest

18 December 2020
Four associations of companies have submitted bids for constructing the first section (1 Mai - Tokyo) of the subway line M6 linking Bucharest's airport to the central train station, representatives of the subway operator Metrorex announced, Economica.net reported.

The selection process began in March 2019. Ten bidders initially expressed interest.

The companies that want to win the contract for the first section of the M6 line, and submitted offers by the December 2 deadline, come from countries such as Turkey, China, Russia, Spain, and Italy.

The total investment for building the first segment of M6 is EUR 609 million, of which EUR 518 mln represents the EU contribution through the Cohesion Fund under the Large Infrastructure Operational Program for the programming period 2014-2020. The investment is part of the Transport and Energy Networks priority.

The European Union will not finance the second section of M6, between Tokyo station and Bucharest airport.

(Photo source: Metrorex)

16 December 2020
Business
Local authorities invest EUR 50 mln to extend subway line in southern Bucharest
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

16 December 2020
Business
Local authorities invest EUR 50 mln to extend subway line in southern Bucharest
Normal
 

