Romanian government approves emergency aid for Galați residents affected by drone crash

The Romanian government approved emergency financial assistance for families and individuals affected by last week's drone crash in the eastern city of Galați, Agerpres reported. The support package comes after a Russian-made drone struck a residential apartment building, injuring two people and forcing the evacuation of around 70 residents.

Under the government decision adopted on Wednesday, June 3, aid payments will be granted according to the extent of damage sustained by each home.

Families or individuals whose homes were completely destroyed will receive RON 30,000 each. Meanwhile, those whose homes suffered damage exceeding 75% of the property, but were not entirely destroyed, will receive RON 25,000, while residents whose homes were damaged by less than 75% will receive RON 15,000.

In addition, each evacuated resident will receive RON 1,000 to cover essential needs until they are able to return home.

The authorities have also begun an urgent evaluation of the damage in order to determine the next steps for reconstruction.

According to the government, two people were injured when the drone crashed into the apartment block in the early hours of May 29, while more than 70 residents were evacuated and received assistance from local authorities. Those unable to return to their homes are currently being accommodated in temporary housing provided by the municipality.

The emergency aid will be funded from the budget of the Ministry of Labor, Family, Youth, and Social Solidarity, with a total allocation of up to RON 1 million.

Following last week’s incident, president Nicușor Dan said a technical investigation had conclusively determined that the drone was a Russian-made Geran-2 and announced that the findings would be shared with Romania's NATO and European Union allies.

Romania also decided to close the Russian Consulate General in Constanța and expel its consul general following the incident, which the president described as "the most serious incident affecting Romanian territory" since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/George Calin)