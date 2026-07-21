Neptun Deep offshore production platform installed, PM says Romania set to lead EU gas production

OMV Petrom and Romgaz completed the installation of the offshore production platform for the Neptun Deep natural gas project in the Black Sea, marking a major milestone for Romania’s largest offshore energy development. Acting prime minister Ilie Bolojan said the project will turn Romania into the European Union's largest natural gas producer once production begins.

The energy companies announced that the Neptun Alpha production platform has been installed about 120 meters below sea level in the Black Sea. Weighing more than 16,500 tonnes and standing over 225 meters tall, the platform was installed using the Saipem 7000, one of the world's largest semi-submersible crane vessels.

The partners said the project remains on schedule to begin commercial gas production in 2027.

“The installation of the production platform in the Black Sea represents one of the most important stages of the project and confirms its steady progress. In addition, 6 of the 10 development wells and the installation of the 160 km pipeline connecting to the shore have been completed. Project development continues with the installation of interfield subsea pipelines and umbilicals to connect all the offshore elements, to be followed by rigorous testing to prepare for the start of production on plan for 2027," said Christina Verchere, CEO of OMV Petrom.

“Installing offshore structures weighing approximately 16,500 metric tons, equivalent to approximately two Eiffel Towers, is a highly complex and precise operation. The support structure was anchored to the seabed by driving eight piles, each with a diameter of over two meters. The platform topsides are fully automated and can be operated remotely. Because the facility is normally unmanned, we are also building a support vessel dedicated to operation and maintenance activities, which can accommodate up to 90 people,” added Cristian Hubati, member of the OMV Petrom Executive Board responsible for Exploration and Production.

The Neptun Deep development includes the Domino and Pelican South gas fields and will comprise ten production wells, three subsea production systems, an offshore processing platform, the export pipeline to Tuzla, and a gas metering station.

In the coming period, the project will enter a new stage, focused on connecting all system components: continuing the drilling of production wells, installing and integrating the subsea infrastructure, connecting offshore facilities to the transport pipeline, and implementing a comprehensive testing programme.

“The Neptun Deep project brings a historic first to the natural gas industry by mobilizing a global fleet of offshore construction vessels of an unprecedented magnitude for Romania and the European Union. This massive success brings together a global effort of engineering, fabrication, transportation, and marine installation,” stated Aristotel Jude, Deputy CEO of Romgaz.

In a Facebook post, acting prime minister Ilie Bolojan described the installation of the platform and the offshore pipeline as key stages of the project. He confirmed production is expected to begin next year and argued that the additional gas volumes would strengthen Romania's energy security, support industrial development, ensure domestic fertilizer production, and help stabilize natural gas prices for households.

Bolojan also said the Black Sea project would make Romania "a relevant player in ensuring regional energy security" and "the largest producer of natural gas in the European Union.”

Neptun Deep is jointly developed by OMV Petrom and the state-controlled gas producer Romgaz, with each company holding a 50% stake in the project.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/OMV Petrom)