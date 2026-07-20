Airbus, Thales to produce military equipment in Romania under EUR 1 bln defence contracts

Romania has signed two defence procurement contracts worth about EUR 1 billion under the European Union's Security Action for Europe (SAFE) programme, paving the way for the local production of Airbus H225M helicopters and Thales radar components, the Ministry of National Defence announced on July 17, according to Mediafax.

The agreements, signed by Romania's General Directorate for Armaments and its French counterpart acting as the contracting authority, cover the acquisition of 12 Airbus H225M Caracal helicopters and 12 Thales Ground Master 200 MM/A air surveillance radars. The contracts are accompanied by industrial cooperation agreements requiring technology transfer and manufacturing activities in Romania.

The helicopter purchase order is valued at approximately EUR 757 million, while the total approved SAFE project amounts to EUR 852 million. The helicopters will be configured for ground attack, reconnaissance, surveillance, tactical protection and airborne assault missions, with deliveries scheduled through 2030.

The second purchase order, worth around EUR 247 million, covers the supply of 12 Ground Master 200 MM/A radars, with the overall SAFE project valued at EUR 258 million. The systems are designed to detect aircraft, drones and missiles at short and medium ranges, including low-altitude targets, under adverse weather conditions and in contested electromagnetic environments.

According to Mihai Jurca, head of the Prime Minister's Chancellery, the procurement contracts are conditional on industrial cooperation agreements negotiated before their signing in Paris and Bucharest.

Under the agreements, Thales will expand its operations in Romania to around 1,000 highly qualified employees involved in the development of advanced radar hardware and software. Radar antennas will be manufactured in Romania, while their integration onto vehicle platforms will also take place locally.

For the helicopter programme, Airbus will establish a final assembly line at IAR Brașov. Romanian specialists will undergo training in France over the next five years, while the Ghimbav production facility will be modernised to manufacture the H225M.

Starting in 2030, helicopters assembled at IAR Brașov are expected to supply both the Romanian Armed Forces and export markets.

"After several decades in which IAR Brașov's activity was mainly based on the production and maintenance of PUMA helicopters, Romania is making the transition to a new generation of aircraft and integrating into Airbus' global production chain for one of the most performing medium-heavy helicopters in the world," Jurca said.

Airbus and Thales have also committed to supporting human capital development in Romania through scholarships, internships and training programmes for students and young engineers in the aeronautics, electronics and IT sectors.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Ministerul Apararii Nationale)