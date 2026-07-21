Romania's first indoor skydiving simulator to open near Timișoara this fall

Romania's first indoor skydiving simulator is set to open this October in Ghiroda, near Timișoara, as part of a new leisure complex developed through a EUR 9.5 million investment. The developers expect the facility to attract more than 100,000 visitors annually.

Called Zero Gravity Center, the 3,200 sqm complex has been developed over five years and combines the country's first indoor skydiving wind tunnel with a laser tag arena, children's playground and party rooms, restaurant, fitness center, and multi-purpose sports hall.

“The biggest challenge was not the technical development of the project, but creating a viable business model for a concept with no precedent in Romania. Without comparable projects or market data proving the potential of such an investment, convincing financial institutions of the project’s viability was particularly challenging,” said Tiberiu Rada, CEO of Oracle Engineering, the company behind the project.

“That is why we developed a concept where the indoor skydiving simulator is complemented by entertainment, sports and leisure facilities, transforming Zero Gravity Center into a destination rather than a single attraction,” he added.

According to the developer, approximately EUR 6 million of the investment was financed through bank loans, with the remaining EUR 3.5 million coming from the company's own funds. The indoor skydiving simulator alone accounted for nearly EUR 2.93 million of the total investment.

The wind tunnel was developed together with Aerodium Technologies and is intended to serve not only recreational visitors but also skydivers, elite athletes, and institutions seeking training facilities. The company said it plans to seek partnerships with the Romanian Aeroclub, the Romanian Skydiving Federation, as well as institutions under the Ministry of National Defense and the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Located near Timișoara Traian Vuia International Airport and close to Romania's borders with Serbia and Hungary, the center is expected to serve a regional market of nearly five million people, including residents of western Romania, northern Serbia, and southern Hungary.

Oracle Engineering estimates the project will create around 50 jobs and generate annual revenues of approximately EUR 2.37 million in its first full year of operation, with the indoor skydiving simulator expected to become its main source of income. The company also said it plans to expand the Zero Gravity Center concept to other Romanian cities in the future.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)