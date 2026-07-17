Western Romania: Timișoara Airport to close in November for runway maintenance

Representatives of Timișoara’s “Traian Vuia” Airport, one of Romania’s most important regional hubs, announced on Thursday, July 16, that all flights will be suspended between November 2 and November 22 due to repair works on the takeoff and landing runway.

During the nearly three-week period, the runway will be completely closed, and all takeoff and landing operations will be suspended, as the works require the airport infrastructure to be taken entirely out of service. The investment is necessary to maintain modern, reliable infrastructure that complies with international aviation standards.

According to the airport's management, as cited by Digi24, the works are intended to maintain the highest safety standards in runway operations and will help improve operating conditions for aircraft in both the medium and long term.

The airlines operating flights from Timișoara International Airport have already been informed about the period during which air traffic will be suspended so they can adjust their flight schedules and inform their passengers, according to airport officials.

Passengers who have airline tickets for the period between November 2 and November 22 are advised to contact the airline from which they purchased their ticket and to continuously monitor information regarding their flight status.

The “Traian Vuia” Airport is Romania’s fourth-busiest airport, with roughly 1.45 million passengers in 2025.

radu@romania-insider.com

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