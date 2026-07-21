PPC Blue installs ultra-fast EV charging stations at Bucharest's Henri Coandă Airport

PPC Blue Romania announced that it put into operation seven ultra-fast electric vehicle charging stations at Bucharest’s Henri Coandă International Airport, expanding charging infrastructure at Romania's largest airport. The stations are located in the North parking area and are now available to electric vehicle users.

The new infrastructure consists of seven 200 kW charging stations, providing a total of 14 charging points with a combined installed capacity of 1.4 MW.

Located near the Departures Terminal, the stations are designed to reduce charging times and accommodate a high number of users, the company said.

“We are happy to announce that the 7 ultra-fast stations at Henri Coandă Airport are operational and available to electric car users. Otopeni Airport is one of the most dynamic transit points in the country, and our presence here is a clear signal that charging infrastructure must be where people need it,” said Andreea-Dana Popescu, General Manager of PPC Blue Romania.

The company installed the charging infrastructure after winning a five-year contract awarded through a tender organized by the National Company Bucharest Airports.

With the addition of the airport charging hub, PPC Blue's network now exceeds 1,400 charging points across all Romanian counties, up about 27% from the end of last year. The network has a total installed capacity of more than 46 MW, making it one of the country's largest electric vehicle charging networks.

The company said it plans to continue expanding its charging infrastructure in retail areas, business districts, residential neighborhoods, industrial parks, tourist destinations, and along transit routes, while also integrating charging stations with renewable energy and storage solutions.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)