Good Friday to become public holiday in Romania

The Senate adopted on February 21 a bill that makes the Friday before Easter, also known as Good Friday, a public holiday in Romania.

The bill was initiated by deputy Szabo Odon of the Democrat Hungarian Union (UDMR). According to him, Good Friday is a public holiday in 16 of the 28 countries in the EU.

The Chamber of Deputies also needs to vote on this bill.

Romania currently has 14 public holidays that are also legal days off. These also include the first and second day of Easter. This year, the date of the Orthodox Easter is April 8.

