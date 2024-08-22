Gold and silver for Romanian students at the European Junior Olympiad in Informatics

Romanian students ended the 2024 European Junior Olympiad in Informatics with gold and silver, bringing Romania to first place in the medal ranking, the Education Ministry announced. The competition's 8th edition was hosted by Chișinău, Moldova, and brought together 98 competitors from 25 countries.

"Our students' constant effort took Romania to first place in the medal ranking. Our country continues to be the only country that managed to win gold in the 8 editions," the Education Ministry said.

Petrean Roland, student at the "Silvania" National College in Zalău, got a gold medal, being named the winner of the competition. The second gold went to Tutunaru Vlad Mihai from the International Theoretical High School of Informatics in Bucharest.

The silver medals were claimed by Mureșan Luca Valentin, student at the "Mihai Eminescu" National College in Satu Mare, and Țurcanu David Constantin from the International Theoretical High School of Informatics in Bucharest.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Ministerul Educației)