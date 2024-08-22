Education

Gold and silver for Romanian students at the European Junior Olympiad in Informatics

22 August 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian students ended the 2024 European Junior Olympiad in Informatics with gold and silver, bringing Romania to first place in the medal ranking, the Education Ministry announced. The competition's 8th edition was hosted by Chișinău, Moldova, and brought together 98 competitors from 25 countries.

"Our students' constant effort took Romania to first place in the medal ranking. Our country continues to be the only country that managed to win gold in the 8 editions," the Education Ministry said.

Petrean Roland, student at the "Silvania" National College in Zalău, got a gold medal, being named the winner of the competition. The second gold went to Tutunaru Vlad Mihai from the International Theoretical High School of Informatics in Bucharest.

The silver medals were claimed by Mureșan Luca Valentin, student at the "Mihai Eminescu" National College in Satu Mare, and Țurcanu David Constantin from the International Theoretical High School of Informatics in Bucharest.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Ministerul Educației)

Tags
Positive Romania
Normal
Education

Gold and silver for Romanian students at the European Junior Olympiad in Informatics

22 August 2024

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian students ended the 2024 European Junior Olympiad in Informatics with gold and silver, bringing Romania to first place in the medal ranking, the Education Ministry announced. The competition's 8th edition was hosted by Chișinău, Moldova, and brought together 98 competitors from 25 countries.

"Our students' constant effort took Romania to first place in the medal ranking. Our country continues to be the only country that managed to win gold in the 8 editions," the Education Ministry said.

Petrean Roland, student at the "Silvania" National College in Zalău, got a gold medal, being named the winner of the competition. The second gold went to Tutunaru Vlad Mihai from the International Theoretical High School of Informatics in Bucharest.

The silver medals were claimed by Mureșan Luca Valentin, student at the "Mihai Eminescu" National College in Satu Mare, and Țurcanu David Constantin from the International Theoretical High School of Informatics in Bucharest.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Ministerul Educației)

Tags
Positive Romania
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

22 August 2024
Politics
Romanian PM proposes Victor Negrescu for EU Commissioner role
22 August 2024
M&A
Romanian retailer La Cocoș to speed up expansion with EBRD, CEECAT Capital and Morphosis Capital as shareholders
22 August 2024
Events
Civil and military aircraft, pilots and paratroopers to join Bucharest International Air Show next week
22 August 2024
Administration
Bucharest's Velo Plan targets 'equitable' sharing of public space among all public transport means
22 August 2024
Justice
Andrew and Tristan Tate detained in Romania after house searches in new investigation
22 August 2024
Energy
Nofar gets EUR 110 mln financing from EBRD and Raiffeisen for 330MW PV parks in Romania
21 August 2024
Justice
House searches targeting Tate brothers carried out in Bucharest, Ilfov amid new investigation
21 August 2024
Transport
Romania’s Tarom extends suspension of flights to Beirut until September 2