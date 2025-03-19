Slovak-Czech angel investor Gluon Syndicate commits EUR 100,000 to Romanian startup

Slovak-Czech angel investment syndicate Gluon Syndicate recently announced its second investment, committing EUR 100,000 to innovative Romanian startup Assista AI.

The startup, incorporated in the United States by Romanians Paul Burca and Anton Zaharia in 2023, aims to revolutionize task automation. Unlike single-purpose AI tools, Assista AI connects to over 100 productivity applications, allowing users to automate complex workflows using simple natural language commands.

Looking ahead, the startup plans to introduce its DeepResearch agent, a RAG system, and a “Digital Twin” feature that will copy the user’s behavior.

The EUR 100,000 investment comes from eight Gluon Syndicate investors, with individual contributions ranging from EUR 5,000 to EUR 50,000.

“This investment from Gluon Syndicate is a significant milestone for Assista AI. It not only validates our vision of transforming task automation through AI agents but also provides the resources needed to accelerate our growth. We are excited to enhance our platform and introduce innovative features like the ‘digital clone’ to empower users further,” said Paul Burca, CEO of Assista AI, cited by StartupKitchen.

Assista AI participated in Gluon Syndicate’s inaugural pitch event in November 2024. After completing due diligence and business plan approval, the investment was finalized via a SAFE note in February 2025.

“When evaluating startups, the founder’s resilience and adaptability are paramount. While technology and business models may evolve, a founder’s unwavering commitment and enthusiasm are crucial for navigating the challenges of a startup journey. In Paul and Anton, we see a team that embodies these qualities, making Assista AI a compelling investment,” said Patrik Janusek, one of the Founding Partners of Gluon Syndicate.

Gluon Syndicate is set to expand its reach. The next pitch event, planned for June 2025, will move from Bratislava to Prague, allowing the syndicate to engage more actively with Czech angel investors.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Nataliia Mysik | Dreamstime.com)