Czech VC Soulmate Ventures launches new EUR 50 mln fund for sustainable innovation startups

Soulmates Ventures, a Prague-based Venture Capital (VC) firm, is strengthening its commitment to sustainable innovation with a EUR 50 million fund, increasing initial investments to up to EUR 3 million per startup, with follow-on funding totalling up to EUR 5 million to ensure long-term support.

Investing under Article 9 of the SFDR, the accelerator and VC firm backs scalable transformative ventures that drive environmental and social change. Through its hands-on acceleration programme, Soulmates Ventures works closely with founders to provide strategic expertise and support market expansion.

The company was founded by Hynek Sochor in 2020 with its first investment made in 2021. With 26 investments that support 17 startups across Europe, Soulmates Ventures has built a strong track record across eight key streams: air, water, energy, mobility, circular economy, food and agriculture, education, and healthcare. Its portfolio also includes two Romanian startups: Ogre AI (energy tech) and Youni (ed tech).

“Our goal is to help innovative, fast-growing companies in sustainability scale and expand. When we see their ‘rocket’ launched — powered by a strong team and a great product — we want to be the ones providing the extra fuel. We accelerate their journey, help them navigate challenges, and drive even greater success. Together, we push the boundaries of what is possible in sustainability, contributing to a thriving, healthy society and planet,” says Hynek Sochor, Founder and Managing Partner of Soulmates Ventures.

Building on the success of its first investment cohort, the firm is now increasing its initial investment to up to EUR 3 million per startup, with follow-on funding totalling up to EUR 5 million. Soulmates Ventures remains committed to seed investments, whilst also expanding its support to later-stage funding to ensure startups receive long-term backing from their earliest stages through to Series A rounds.

“The new fund operates under Article 9 of the SFDR, reinforcing our commitment to sustainable development. Since our inception, sustainability has been at the core of our strategy, ensuring investors gain a clear understanding of how the startups we support address environmental and social challenges backed by detailed ESG performance insights. By aligning our portfolio with Article 9 of the SFDR standards, we ensure our investments meet the highest sustainability criteria,” explains Sochor.

Beyond financial investment, Soulmates Ventures provides strategic support to help startups scale more effectively. Through its unique triple-layer acceleration programme, the firm connects founders with its in-house team and industry experts, offering support across key areas such as brand building, marketing, financial management, operations, sustainability, and market expansion. This hands-on, collaborative approach ensures that tailored guidance leads to measurable progress, helping startups navigate key growth stages and maximise their potential.

(Photo source: company photo)