Glovo to expand to nine more Romanian cities, add new services

Spanish delivery app Glovo, which allows smartphone users to order anything they want from their mobile, will expand operations to nine more Romanian cities this year, in addition to the four cities it already covers, thanks to a EUR 150 million capital injection received by the parent-company, Glovo Romania CEO Victor Răcariu told Ziarul Financiar.

The nine new cities to enter Glovo’s coverage area are Bra­şov, Constanţa, Craiova, Galaţi, Bacău, Ora­dea, Sibiu, Ploieşti, and Piteşti. The four cities already covered are Bu­cureşti, Cluj-Napoca, Timişoara, and Iaşi.

The start-up also wants to launch a new project, called the Cook Room, which involves using spaces where partners can prepare food to reach customers faster. The Cook Room concept is already available in several cities in Spain.

“We are in talks with several partners to open Cook Room in Bucharest. At the same time, in the next period, we focus on increasing the supermarket delivery category,” Victor Răcariu stated.

Glovo entered the Romanian market in May 2018.

(Photo source: Shutterstock)