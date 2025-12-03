Construction begins on Green Court D as Globalworth expands its Bucharest office complex

Real estate developer Globalworth has begun construction on Green Court D, the fourth building in its Green Court office complex in Bucharest’s Aurel Vlaicu area. Scheduled for completion in 2027, the project is now in its preliminary phase, which includes enclosure works and excavation for the basement structure, the company said.

The new building will provide around 16,500 square metres of modern office space across a ground floor and 11 upper levels, supported by three underground parking levels.

The company said Green Court D is set to become its most technologically advanced and energy-efficient building to date. The project has already secured a 30% pre-lease rate.

The building will incorporate a range of high-efficiency systems, including a geothermal installation with 19 wells drilled to 125 metres, heat pumps, air-cooled chillers with Free-Cooling and low-impact R1234ze refrigerant, and air handling units with advanced heat and humidity recovery.

It will also feature a 168 kWp photovoltaic system - the most powerful in the Globalworth portfolio - full LED lighting, EC-motor fan coils, and a surveillance system using video analytics.

The new building is set to achieve LEED Platinum certification, the standard of excellence for green buildings worldwide. At the same time, Green Court D is targeting WELL Health & Safety and Access4you certifications.

In the first half of 2025, Globalworth Romania invested about EUR 20 million in upgrades across its existing portfolio to increase efficiency, reduce emissions, and improve comfort for tenants.

(Photo source: press release)