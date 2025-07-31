Global Vision Signs with Diehl Aviation To Develop New Production Facility in Romania

News from Companies

Global Vision is proud to announce the signing of a long-term lease agreement with Diehl Aviation, a leading global partner in the aviation industry. As the appointed development partner, the company has been entrusted with the construction of Diehl Aviation’s new production facility in Craiova. The groundbreaking ceremony was held today, July 30, and was attended by local authorities, senators and deputies from Dolj County, as well as representatives from both companies.

Global Vision continues its planned development of Craiova Business Park by welcoming a major new tenant. The new project reinforces Craiova and Dolj County as a focal point for high-value manufacturing and innovation in the Southern part of Romania.

Diehl Aviation's new facility will be built on a 33,500 square meter plot. The facility will include a 12,000 square meter building, with 2,500 square meters dedicated to Class A+ office space. Backed by a mid-double-digit million-euro investment, the project will be delivered by Global Vision as a turnkey development, including shell & core, structural works, and full interior fit-out. The facility is scheduled for completion within 12 months, with the groundbreaking marking the official start of construction today.

This expansion highlights Global Vision’s commitment to developing regional industrial platforms that drive long-term economic growth. It supports sustainable, integrated business ecosystems and fosters cross-sector collaboration focused on high value-added production.

“For Global Vision, this collaboration represents a key achievement in our investment fund’s portfolio, reflecting our commitment to supporting high-impact, forward-looking projects that drive regional growth and economic resilience. We are excited to be part of this journey and look forward to seeing Diehl Aviation’s success flourish in Craiova!” - said Sorin Preda, CEO & Founder, Global Vision.

The new facility will primarily manufacture products and components for passenger aircraft for leading OEMs.

“Our new facility in Craiova represents a strategic investment in Diehl Aviation’s future,” said Jörg Schuler, CEO of Diehl Aviation. “The combination of an excellent location, skilled talent, and strong local partners enables us to continue delivering high-quality and competitive products. We are pleased to take this important step together with the Dolj region and our local partner Global Vision.”

Craiova Business Park, situated at the northern exit of the city with direct access to the E79 national road, spans 15 hectares and provides scalable infrastructure for industrial production and logistics. The recent addition of Diehl Aviation reinforces Dolj County’s position as a dynamic hub for industrial development. This follows the successful delivery of 6,000 square meters for Returo SGR, a key player in Romania’s circular economy, further confirming Craiova's growing importance in the sector. This strategic tenant mix strengthens the value proposition by encouraging innovation, improving operational efficiency, and supporting long-term sustainability for both local and international industries.

