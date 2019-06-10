Giuliani drags Romania into Trump-Biden scandal

US president Donald Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani said in a TV show on Fox News that he had proof about former vice-president Joe Biden’s alleged dealings in Romania. Giuliani accused news outlets in the US of failing to investigate corruption allegations against the former vice president and purposely ignoring them.

When the anchor told Giuliani that the interview was nearly over, he insisted he had more revelations to make. “I haven’t got to Romania. Wait until we get to Romania,” he said waving his tablet, suggesting that he had the information there.

Read more about this here: What are Joe Biden’s dealings in Romania, invoked by Donald Trump’s lawyer?

Giuliani’s intervention on Fox News comes as president Donald Trump and his allies are trying to deflect negative media coverage related to the president allegedly trying to get the new Ukrainian president and his government to investigate Joe Biden and his son, Hunter, in exchange for military aid.

“Giuliani has accused Hunter Biden of improper activity related to his business dealings with energy company Burisma Holdings, and claims that then-Vice President Joe Biden used his office to pressure the Ukrainian government into firing top prosecutor Viktor Shokin, who was investigating Burisma,” Fox News reports.

Biden acknowledged that he pressured Ukraine to fire Shokin, but denied that it had any relation to his son’s business dealings in the country and was in line with pressure from other foreign leaders to fire the prosecutor.

Trump now risks impeachment for using his power to get dirt on a political opponent. Joe Biden is the most likely opponent of president Donald Trump in the presidential elections next year.

(Photo souce: Shutterstock.com)