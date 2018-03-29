Breaking Bad actor comes to East European Comic Con in Bucharest

Giancarlo Esposito, the American actor known for playing Gustavo “Gus” Fring in AMC series Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul, is one of the guests of this year’s edition of East European Comic Con. The event takes place in Bucharest between May 18 and May 20.

Giancarlo Esposito made his Broadway debut in 1966, at age 8. He has had several appearances in various films and TV productions during his career as an actor, including The Usual Suspects, Malcolm X, CSI: Miami, Law and Order, and Homicide: Life on the Street. His role in Breaking Bad brought him the Best Supporting Actor in a Drama award at the 2012 Critics’ Choice Television Awards and a nomination for an Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series award at the 2012 Prime-time Emmy Awards.

The 2018 East European Comic Con will also bring other actors to Bucharest, such as Chase Coleman (The Originals, Boardwalk Empire), Andrew Scott (Sherlock Holmes), and Jim Beaver (Supernatural, Deadwood). More information about the event is available here.

Irina Marica, [email protected]

(photo source: IMDB)