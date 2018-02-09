Boardwalk Empire actor comes at East European Comic Con in Bucharest

Actor Chase Coleman, known for his roles in the series Boardwalk Empire and The Originals, will come at the fifth edition of East European Comic Con, an event taking place in Bucharest between May 18 and May 20. It is the first time the actor comes to Romania.

Coleman became known with the role of the werewolf Oliver in The Originals, a Vampire Diaries spin off. He also played Billy Winslow in Boardwalk Empire, a Golden-Globe and Emmy-awarded HBO production. Coleman had other appearances in series such as The Good Wife, Gossip Girl, Law & Order: Criminal Intent, and Kings.

Besides Coleman, the East European Comic Con is bringing to Bucharest actor Jim Beaver, known for his roles in Supernatural, Deadwood, Justified, and Harper’s Island.

Last year, over 45,000 enjoyed the presence of actors Nathaniel Buzolic (The Vampire Diaries, The Originals), Tom Wlaschiha (Game of Thrones), Ellie Kendrick (Game of Thrones, Misfits), Christopher Judge (Stargate SG-1, God of War), Jefferson Hall (Vikings), Craig Parker (Spartacus, Lord of the Rings) at the event. The public also entered a cosplay contest and tested the best video games on the latest equipment, among others.

Three-day passes for the East European Comic Con can be purchased at comic-con.ro or in the Eventim network stores.

(Photo: Jendra Jarnagin/ Chase Coleman Facebook Page)

