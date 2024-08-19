Sports

Gheorghe Hagi seeks to sell 90% of his football club Farul Constanța

19 August 2024

Legendary football player Gheorghe Hagi, the manager and owner of the Farul Constanța football club, announced that he is considering giving up the majority of the shares held in the club because it needs a capital injection in order to go to the next level – at European level.

"We have to make this clear, I will only keep my position as a coach, I see my job as a manager. I will keep a 10% stake, I say it publicly," he said, quoted by News.ro.

"We need power, and that comes when you have money. If we want something else, let's go to another level, we need money [...]. If not, we will progress in small steps. There is a lot of work to do at Farul, that's why I didn't go to the national team [which i was invited to train]," Gheorghe Hagi explained.

FCV Farul Constanța (named until 2021 as FC Viitorul ), known as Farul Constanța, or simply Farul, is a professional football club from Constanța, Romania, currently playing in the Romanian SuperLiga.

The club was founded by Gheorghe Hagi in 2009 under the name of Viitorul Constanța, together with the Gheorghe Hagi Football Academy. The team quickly became known for promoting young talents from its own academy.

(Photo source: Facebook/Farul Constanta)

