Football legend Gheorghe Hagi honored with Romania’s highest distinction

Interim president Ilie Bolojan has signed a decree awarding Gheorghe Hagi the National Order of the “Star of Romania” in the rank of Knight, which is the country’s highest distinction. The honor recognizes Hagi’s outstanding football career and his active role in promoting the sport among younger generations.

Hagi, widely regarded as Romania’s greatest footballer, earned international acclaim through his performances with the national team and top European clubs. His dedication and professionalism have contributed to elevating Romanian football and enhancing the country’s global image.

Through his commitment to sporting excellence, “he remains a role model and an inspiration for all generations,” the Romanian Presidency stated.

The official award ceremony will take place on Wednesday, March 12, at the Cotroceni Palace in Bucharest.

The “king” of Romanian football, as Gheorghe Hagi is called by supporters, turned 60 on February 5.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Farul Constanta)