GfK: electro-IT sales up 73% in Jan-Feb

The consumer goods market in Romania grew by 12.5% last year and continues the trend with an impressive 25.9% annual increase recorded in January-February this year compared to the same period in 2020, according to an analysis conducted by GfK.

One of the factors that supported this advance is the 73% increase in sales in the electro-IT sector in the first two months of 2021. The trend is similar to that recorded globally, where sales of such products began to grow in the first half of 2020, and other sectors entered an upward trend in the second half of the year.

The sectors with the highest sales growth in 2020 were IT and Office Equipment, the GfK report reads. The IT sales rose by 63.1% and the Office Equipment sales by 51.3% in 2020 compared to 2019.

The two sectors have kept growing in 2021 as well, by 73% and 55.8%, respectively, compared to the same period in 2020. As regards the specific items demanded by customers, the sales of tablets, web cameras and mouses increased particularly.

(Photo: Taras Bodnar | Dreamstime.com)

