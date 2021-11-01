People arriving in Germany from Romania need to take a COVID-19 test

People arriving in Germany from risk areas, including from Romania, need to show a negative PCR or antigen test for COVID-19 infection, made no later than 48 hours before arrival on German territory, or take such a test in Germany immediately upon arrival, the Romanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) said.

The certificate attesting the negative result must be written in German or English, the same source said, News.ro reported. The new measure is valid starting January 11.

“MAE recalls that persons arriving in the Federal Republic of Germany are required to travel directly to their home or other suitable accommodation to self-isolate (quarantine) for a period of 10 days after arrival,” reads the ministry’s statement.

The 10-day quarantine measure can be suspended if a second test is performed on the fifth day, at the earliest, and the result is negative.

The Romanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs recommends travelers to check the official information here before traveling to Germany.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)