Coronavirus pandemic: Germany adds Romania to list of risk areas

Germany has added Romania to its list of international risk areas, which covers countries and territories designated as presenting an increased risk of infection with SARS-CoV-2, the Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) announced.

Previously, only several counties and Bucharest were on the list.

Persons entering Germany, who have spent time in a risk area at any specific period within 14 days prior to entry, are subject to a mandatory Covid-19 test and may be subject to quarantine under the specific quarantine ordinances issued by the competent federal state (Land), according to specifications on the list of risk areas, updated on October 7.

The requirements of every Land can be checked here.

(Photo: Pixabay)

