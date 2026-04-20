German investors in Romania urge Lufthansa to keep Sibiu–Munich route

The German Transylvania Business Club (DWS) has called on Lufthansa Group CEO Carsten Spohr to maintain the Sibiu–Munich air connection, warning of significant economic consequences if the route is discontinued.

In a letter cited by Turnul Sfatului, the association - representing more than 100 companies with German capital - stressed the strategic importance of the link for both Sibiu and the wider region. According to DWS, German investors account for roughly half of private sector jobs locally, with combined revenues exceeding EUR 50 billion.

The group argued that the presence of these companies has been closely tied to the direct connection with Munich, a major European business hub, alongside the region’s historical and economic ties with Germany, Romania’s top trading partner.

The letter also highlighted Sibiu’s growing strategic relevance, including hosting NATO’s Multinational Corps Southeast since 2020, and its popularity as a tourist destination. More than 70% of passengers departing from Sibiu reportedly rely on the Munich hub for onward connections to destinations across Europe and globally.

Concerns over the route’s future come amid operational disruptions and restructuring within Lufthansa. Recent strikes have already led to flight cancellations, while the group announced the immediate closure of its Lufthansa CityLine division - a move that resulted in the removal of Sibiu–Munich flights from its booking system.

Launched in 2007, the route has developed into Sibiu’s main business air link, operating up to two daily flights and playing a key role in connecting the region to international markets.

iulian@romania-insider.com