Romanian software company opens office in India

Romanian company Dcs Plus, which develops software for the tourism industry, has opened an office in Gurgaon, India.

Gurgaon is recognized as the second biggest technology city in India and has emerged within the top 5 tech cities in the Asia Pacific region.

The company’s new office there will allow the travel tech provider “a greater strategic speed and flexibility in serving the needs for technical developments of customers.”

The core product developments will continue to be managed by the HQ team, while the Gurgaon team will work to sustain and shorten the development cycles with additional resources for third party integrations and custom developments, the company explained.

It is the company’s fifth subsidiary after the offices open in Brazil, United Arab Emirates, and Singapore.

“In the tourism industry’s current context, technology can play a crucial role in accelerating recovery. Dcs Plus needs to support the needs of a post-Covid world. With the talented team in Gurgaon and the experienced Bucharest team, we aim to support our clients’ technical needs and develop products faster,” Cristian Dincă, the founder and CEO of Dcs Plus said, quoted by Start-up.ro.

Dcs Plus was established in 2002. Its solutions are currently present in more than 50 markets worldwide.

(Photo: Sarayut Thaneerat/ Dreamstime)

simona@romania-insider.com